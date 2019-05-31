Image copyright BOWL Image caption Beatrice is an offshore wind farm off Scotland's Caithness coast

The operators of a wind farm in the Moray Firth say it has generated the most electricity of any single renewable source in Scotland.

The Beatrice offshore wind farm produced 587.9MW of electricity - enough to power 450,000 homes.

The scheme, which involves 84 turbines off the Caithness coast, reached the milestone earlier this week.

It came online after installing the last of its turbines earlier this month.

Beatrice is a joint venture led by SSE Renewables, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power Limited.