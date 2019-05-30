Image caption Mairi Bremner was a councillor in the Western Isles for 25 years

Women across the Western Isles are being encouraged to enter politics.

At present, all councillors in the islands are men and the region is represented by men both at Holyrood and at Westminster.

The Parliament Project will hold workshops in Stornoway in Lewis, on Thursday and Balivanich in Benbecula, on Friday.

The aim of the events is to "inspire and empower" women to run for public office.

Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - is supporting the events.

In 2017's local authority elections, only seven female candidates came forward in the Western Isles out of a total of 60.

None of the female candidates was successful in being elected and for the first time in its history the comhairle had only male councillors.

The most women the comhairle had was between 2007 and 2012 when there were five.

Image copyright Comhairle nan Eilean Sair Image caption In 2017, for the first time in its history, no women were elected to Comhairle nan Eilean Sair

In the mid 1960s, Stornoway elected its first female provost, Ann Urquhart,

In her acceptance speech in Stornoway Town Hall in 1965, she said: "I hope that in taking this role - I may blaze the trail for women in this burgh to come forward into public life".

Mairi Bremner was a councillor for 25 years in the islands and will be one of the speakers at the Benbecula workshop.

She told BBC Scotland she was saddened by the lack of female representation on the comhairle.

She said: "It grieves me because I think women have a better understanding of people's needs and wishes.

"I also think women are more approachable. I felt that I was approached more, and by people from outwith my own area for a lot of things because they felt like they could talk to a woman."

Image caption Lee Chalmers of the Parliament Project hopes to encourage more women to consider roles in public office

The Parliament Project is a non-partisan initiative that seeks to "inspire, empower and encourage" women to run for political office in the UK.

It runs information and skills-building events and offers peer networking to support women to get elected.

Since 2016, it has delivered workshops to more 3,000 women in Scotland and England, many of whom have gone on to stand for election.

Edinburgh-based co-director Lee Chalmers said: "We are delighted to be coming to the Western Isles.

"There are huge numbers of women out there who could be getting ready to run for office - we meet them every day - yet women make up only 36% of the members of the Scottish Parliament and 24% of the councillors."

Derek Mackay, democratic services manager at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar , said: "I would encourage women interested in politics or representing their communities to go along to one of these workshops.

"We would like to see a more representative local authority and indeed across the public sector."