Image copyright Caithness Horizons Image caption The museum and art gallery opened in Thurso 11 years ago

Highland councillors have agreed a funding package that would allow a closed down museum and art gallery to reopen.

Caithness Horizons closed in February due to increasing running costs and a reduced income.

Opened in 2008, its collection includes Pictish stones and a control room from the Dounreay nuclear power complex.

Highland Council, working with Dounreay Site Restoration Limited, has put together a three-year funding package.

Funding of £204,000 will also be offered to the museum to cover building work costs at the site.

The timescale for re-opening has still to be confirmed.