Wildlife watchers were treated to the sight of a pod of orca whales close to the Caithness shore on Tuesday night.

The animals are part of a group known as the 27s, seven orca that move between Shetland, Orkney and the Scotland's north mainland coast.

They could be seen from The Trinkie, an outdoor swimming pool at Wick, and from the coast near Ackergill, north of Wick.

Two bulls, three females and two juveniles were spotted.

Wildlife photographer Karen Munro was among those who observed the orcas after wildlife watchers were alerted to the pod at lunchtime by Lorna Jappy, a whale watcher in Helmsdale, Sutherland.

The 27s take their name from the identification number of the group's "matriarch".