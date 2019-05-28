Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A group of senior clinicians has called for an inquiry

NHS Highland's board has "apologised unreservedly" for bullying and inappropriate behaviour experienced by members of its staff.

The apology came during the first meeting of the board since a report on an independent review of allegations of a culture of bullying at NHS Highland.

The review suggested that hundreds of health workers had potentially experienced inappropriate behaviour.

NHS Highland said the focus was now on "healing and reconciliation".

The review led by John Sturrock QC said staff had described suffering "fear, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour at work".

Concerns raised by a group of clinicians prompted the review.

Following the publication of the review's report earlier this month, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman apologised and said other health boards should learn lessons.

In a statement, issued during the board meeting in Inverness, Prof Robertson said NHS Highland's board fully accepted the review's recommendations.

He said: "The report finds that bullying or inappropriate behaviour has occurred within NHS Highland and we apologise unreservedly to those members of staff who have not been treated according to the high standards we expect.

"The board acknowledges that there were shortcomings in the way it dealt with the issues raised and will reflect upon how it must improve."

Prof Robertson added: "The report recognises the concerns raised by the whistleblowers, but also acknowledges that others feel hurt by some of the allegations.

"It is important as a board that we consider the needs of all our people."

