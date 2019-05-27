Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Renee and Andrew Macrae disappeared in November 1976

A flooded quarry is to be drained as part of a police investigation into the disappearance of a woman and her young son more than 40 years ago, BBC Scotland understands.

Renee Macrae, 36, from Inverness, and her three-year-old son Andrew disappeared on 12 November 1976.

Police searched the the flooded Leanach quarry at Culloden Moor on the eastern side of Inverness last year.

But the abandoned quarry will now be drained.

Last year Police Scotland revealed it had a team of detectives working to "identify new lines of inquiry and develop any existing lines of inquiry" in the case.

And now the force is set to embark on a more detailed search of the quarry, which was searched in the months following the disappearance of the mother and son.

Search to begin

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the murders of Renee MacRae and her son Andrew are expected to begin searching an area of interest near Inverness within the coming days.

"We are unable to comment further at this stage."

Image caption Police at Leanach Quarry at Culloden Moor in October last year where they used a remotely-operated vehicle to search the flooded quarry

On the evening of her disappearance, Mrs MacRae, who was estranged from her husband Gordon, had set off for Perth with the youngest of her two sons, Andrew, to meet her lover Bill McDowell, Mr Macrae's married accountant.

He told police they never met.

Mrs MacRae's burned-out BMW car was discovered on the night she disappeared in a lay-by on the A9 south of Inverness.

There has been speculation that Mrs MacRae and her son were murdered and their bodies buried at either a quarry or at construction works for the A9.

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Renee Macrae and her son disappeared more than 40 years ago

In 2016 a report naming a suspect who may have killed the pair was sent by the police to prosecutors but they decide there was insufficient evidence to take action.

Since then the investigation into the disappearance has continued, with fresh appeals and pictures released to the public.