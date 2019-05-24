Image copyright Richard Webb/Geograph Image caption The birds were found dead in April

Four geese found dead in the Cairngorms had ingested a banned pesticide, police have said.

Estate workers raised the alarm after finding the birds on land near Loch Gynack, close to Kingussie, in April.

The results of a post-mortem examination revealed that the geese had died because of the pesticide.

Police Scotland has urged dog walkers who visit the area around Loch Gynack to be aware of the potential risk of the substance still being there.

Searches of the area have been carried out by police.

Insp Vince Tough, Highlands and Islands wildlife crime co-ordinator, said: "We do not wish a member of the public, a dog or any other animal to become unwell where it can be avoided.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"In the meantime I would urge anyone who walks their dogs in the area to be aware as a precaution."