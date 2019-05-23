Image copyright SNS Image caption Cove Rangers celebrated promotion to the SPFL - but their success leaves the Highland League in a predicament

The Highland League will discuss options for the way forward after champions Cove Rangers secured their place in next season's SPFL.

The Aberdeen side became the first team from the division to step up to League Two through the pyramid system, by thrashing Berwick Rangers 7-0 on aggregate in the play-off final.

It leaves the Highland League with an odd number of teams for next season - 17 - and a dilemma about what to do.

It will be discussed at Monday's AGM.

One option the clubs will consider is to do nothing, and simply carry on with 17 teams.

Another is to continue as normal, but use the next 12 months to see if any teams express an interest in joining the division.

With a geographical area which covers everything north of the River Tay - a catchment area that includes Dundee - you would think there would be no shortage of candidates.

However, the Highland League has strict entry criteria. Anyone wishing to become part of their ranks must be a licensed member of the Scottish FA, and must adhere to their guidelines regarding floodlights - and they do not come cheap.

Splitting opinion

Aberdeen-based junior side Banks o' Dee tick all of those boxes, and they were contacted by the league to ask if they are interested in submitting an application to join.

However, the North Region Superleague champions rejected the possibility of SHFL membership.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said they would now move forward with other options.

"We are sorry that Banks o' Dee did not feel they could join the league," he said.

"We will now move forward with other options and will make a decision on Monday night at the AGM."

One of those options would be to allow an Inverness Caledonian Thistle Colts team in to the league.

The Caley Jags are keen on the move, but the proposal, which will also be discussed, appears to be splitting opinion among the member clubs.

An option could be to stick with the 17 teams, but allow the Inverness Colts to play a friendly against whatever team has a 'free' weekend in each round of fixtures.

Everything will, or should, become a bit clearer when the member clubs get round the table on Lossiemouth at the start of next week.