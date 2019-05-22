Image copyright PA

A mild winter and spring have heightened the risk of water shortages for properties with private supplies, Highland Council has warned.

There are more than 2,500 private water supplies in the Highlands serving a population of more than 30,000.

These supplies are located in rural areas where treated mains water connections are not available.

Highland Council has urged people to use water "wisely" and check for any signs of leaks.

Little snow and low rainfall have affected private supplies.

Last year, help was offered to people on private water supplies across Scotland after springs and wells dried up because of a warm weather.

About 4% of Scotland's population is "off-mains" and rely on a private supply.

Highland Council's senior environmental health officer, Patricia Sheldon, said: "In recent weeks our service has received renewed calls from users concerned that their private water supplies are drying up.

"With lower than expected rainfall and ground water levels not fully recovered from water scarcity levels last summer, it is really important that water should be used wisely.

"The council is assisting where we can and would encourage anyone who is having issues with their private supply to get in touch with us, both about short term solutions and thinking about the longer term."

The local authority said grants may be available to improve the source of a private water supply and improve water security measures such as increasing water tank storage capacity.