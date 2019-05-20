Two men who beat another man with a vacuum cleaner, pots and knives during an attempt to murder him have been jailed for a total of 15 years.

Lee Fraser, 27, sustained injuries including a fractured skull during the attack at his home in Inverness on 16 December last year.

Colin Dingwall, 21, and Stephen Burns, 25, both from Inverness, each admitted to an attempted murder charge.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC described it as a "brutal and sustained" attack.

Dingwall and Burns were each jailed for seven and a half years at the High Court in Glasgow.

The judge also ordered that both of them be monitored in the community for two years after their release from jail.

Sentencing the men, she said: "You each attempted to murder a man who considered you friends. The attack was brutal, callous and sustained and he suffered horrific injuries.

"During the assault you told him he was going to die and left him bundled up in a cupboard in his own home. It was fortunate he was able to call for help. He could have died from his injuries."

The court had earlier heard that Dingwall and Burns already had lengthy criminal records.