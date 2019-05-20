Image copyright CHRIS PRESCOTT/Dark Sky Media Image caption Hard Drive was climber Dave MacLeod's first new route since the death of his friend Andy Nisbet

A new climbing route has been dedicated to a Scots mountaineer who lost his life in a mountain accident in February.

Aberdeen-born Andy Nisbet and Inverness-based climbing partner Steve Perry died after getting into difficulty on Ben Hope in Sutherland.

Mr Nisbet helped to establish 1,000 winter climbing routes and kept an official record of all Scottish routes.

His friend Dave MacLeod climbed the new route at Creag Mo crags in Harris.

Image copyright Dan Bailey Image caption Steve Perry, left, and climbing partner Andy Nisbet died in an accident in February

The Lochaber-based climber named the route The Hard Drive in reference to a bagpipe tune of the same name that Mr Nisbet was found of listening to as he drove around Scotland.

It was the first new route Mr MacLeod, a professional climber, had struck since the death of his friend.

Usually word of Mr MacLeod establishing a new climb would be followed by an email from Mr Nisbet requesting information for Scottish Mountaineering Club guidebooks.

Image copyright CHRIS PRESCOTT/Dark Sky Media Image caption Dave MacLeod and, top, Japanese climber Keita Kurakami at Creag Mo

Both Mr Nisbet and Mr Perry were highly experienced mountaineers. Mr Nisbet's appearance and climbing style earned him the nicknames "Honey Monster" and "The Droid".

It is believed that the men, who were regular climbing partners, had finished their ascent and fell while on the upper slopes of 927m (3,041ft) Ben Hope.

Mr MacLeod has spent the past few days at Creag Mo with Keita Kurakami, one of Japan's top climbers who was making his first trip to Scotland.

They made several climbs as part of a new film, Undiscovered, which documents Mr MacLeod's passion for new routes and exploration of Scotland.