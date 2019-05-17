Highlands & Islands

Appeal for Fort William teen missing since Wednesday

  • 17 May 2019
Imants Driksna Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for help in tracing a 13-year-old boy missing from Fort William.

Imants Driksna was last seen at about 19:00 on Wednesday,

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

He is described as 4ft 11 in tall with green eyes and a shaved head.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites