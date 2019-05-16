Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption David Carey claimed the woman gave her consent to massages

A man who sexually assaulted an 87-year-old female dementia sufferer has been jailed for three years.

David Carey, a 60-year-old window cleaner who offered customers massages, filmed the assault on his phone, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Carey, of Kildary, Easter Ross, denied the offences that were committed at a property near Dornoch on various occasions between 2015 and 2017.

He claimed the woman gave her consent for him to massage her.

During his trial, the court heard the woman was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and that a legal document had to be drawn up to allow doctors to treat her without her consent as she lacked the capacity to do so herself.

Carey was convicted of sexual assault by a jury.

Sentencing Carey, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said: "I agree with the jury's verdict. This was a course of conduct over an extended period involving the gross abuse of an elderly lady who had lost her capacity to give her consent and you should have been aware of this."

Carey was jailed and placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.