Image copyright AFP Image caption Anne and Anders Holch Povlsen wrote an open letter to express their gratitude

Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife Anne have thanked the people of Scotland for their "words of comfort" after three of their four children died in the Sri Lanka attacks.

The couple are thought to be Scotland's largest landowners.

Their children Alfred, five, Agnes, 12 and Alma, 15, were among more than 250 people killed in the bombing attacks on churches and hotels in April.

The couple said the messages they had received had touched their hearts.

Their children died when Islamist extremists targeted the hotel they were staying in, the Shangri La in Colombo, during the attacks on Easter Sunday. Churches and other hotels were also targeted.

In full page adverts, taken out in The Scotsman and Press and Journal newspapers, Mr and Mrs Povlsen said: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the condolences, sympathy and many warming thoughts we have received following the tragic loss of our three beloved and beautiful children, Alfred, Agnes and Alma.

"The Scottish Highlands has granted us abiding, special memories for our family.

"It is for this reason that many of the words of comfort have fortified us and touched our hearts."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Citizens gathered in Stavtrup, near Aarhus in Denmark, to remember the victims

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tributes were left in front of the office of clothing chain Bestseller

The couple said that their thoughts and condolences also went to the many other innocent families who lost loved ones in the tragedy in Sri Lanka.

They added: "In the immense sadness, we are genuinely grateful that we remain united with our daughter, Astrid.

"The loving memory of our three children, their wonderful spirit and souls will always be in our hearts."

Mr Holch Povlsen, who is the biggest single shareholder in the clothing giant Asos and also owns the international clothing chain Bestseller, is said to own more than 220,000 acres across the Highlands, including Aldourie Castle.