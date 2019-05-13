Image copyright Neil Reid

Work has started on one of two major mountain path projects.

A badly eroded route up Ben Vane in the Arrochar Alps, in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, will take eight months to repair.

The second of the projects involves dealing with a path that has become an "unsightly scar" on Beinn a Ghlo in the southern Cairngorms.

The £100,000 cost of the repairs will be met from the UK-wide Mend Our Mountains: Make One Million appeal.

Work starting in June on the Beinn a Ghlo path is expected to take four months to complete.

The appeal's organisers, the British Mountaineering Council (BMC) and Mountaineering Scotland, hope to raise £1m for mountain and hill path repairs.

Carey Davies, of the BMC, said: "A few scruffy paths might not sound like a big problem, but the consequences of path erosion can be really serious.

"Without intervention these scars can grow to 30 metres or more across - as wide as a motorway.

"That scarring can endanger rare vegetation or wildlife, disturb habitats, expose carbon-capturing peat or harm the health of waterways."