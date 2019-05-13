Image copyright Sylvia Duckworth Image caption The riverside walk, near Lovat Bridge, is popular with families and local walking groups

A Scottish aristocrat has been accused of making "strenuous efforts" to stop people from using a popular riverside walk near his Inverness-shire home.

Lord Lovat, Simon Fraser, has blocked off car parking areas at Lovat Bridge near Beauly, making the walking route inaccessible for many people.

"Unofficial" parking tickets have also been left on cars parked in the area.

A spokesman for Lovat estates said it welcomed walkers but asked that they used public parking.

Lord Lovat recently returned to live in his ancestral lands but has upset local people by the moves apparently designed to increase his privacy.

Walkers say he has removed a well-used car park and blocked up other areas.

A walking group for older people and families with young children are among those affected.

Highland Council said there was no evidence that the riverside walk was a right of way.

However, it confirmed that it had received complaints about people being challenged while walking in the area and about unofficial parking tickets being left on cars.