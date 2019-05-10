Biker injured in crash near Gairloch
- 10 May 2019
A motorbike rider has been seriously injured in a crash in Wester Ross.
The collision involving his bike and a car happened on the A832 at Kerrysdale, just south of Gairloch.
The crash happened at about 14:30.
Police said the road was closed at the scene.