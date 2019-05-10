Highlands & Islands

Biker injured in crash near Gairloch

  • 10 May 2019

A motorbike rider has been seriously injured in a crash in Wester Ross.

The collision involving his bike and a car happened on the A832 at Kerrysdale, just south of Gairloch.

The crash happened at about 14:30.

Police said the road was closed at the scene.

Related Topics