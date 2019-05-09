Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of seven airports affected by the industrial action

Air traffic controllers in a pay dispute with their employer Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) are to go on strike later this month.

The workers' union, Prospect, agreed to suspend a strike planned for 26 April to allow for talks.

But the discussions, facilitated by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), broke down last week.

Prospect said a new day of strike action had been set for Thursday 23 May.

Airports that will be directly affected are Dundee, Inverness, Wick, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway, and Benbecula.

The controllers have been working to rule since the beginning of April.