A registered sex offender who raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted a teenager with learning difficulties has been jailed.

Connor MacKinnon, 19, carried out his attacks in Inverness between December 2017 and August 2018.

Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, he was jailed for four years and three months for rape.

MacKinnon was sentenced to two years and six months for one of his two assaults on the 17-year-old girl.

Judge Lord Burns jailed him for two years for the second of the assaults.

Church service

Ordering the sentences to be served concurrently with the rape case, Lord Burns told MacKinnon that he would be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

MacKinnon, of Inverness, sexually assaulted the 17-year-old at a cinema and later at a church during a service.

He raped his second victim, the 15-year-old girl, at a homeless unit in Inverness.

MacKinnon pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of sexual assault shortly before his trial was due to start last March at the High Court in Livingston.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about his character.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that MacKinnon had been placed on the sex offenders register in February last year after being convicted of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girls.