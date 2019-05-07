Man dies on hillwalking trip near Ullapool
- 7 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died while on a hillwalking trip in Wester Ross.
The 60-year-old failed to return from a walk on An Teallach, a mountain near Ullapool, on Monday.
Searches were carried out by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.
Police Scotland said the man's body was found on An Teallach at about 08:45 on Tuesday. His next of kin has been informed.