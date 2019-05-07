Police are investigating an incident in which a woman fell from the back of a moving car into a road in Inverness.

The incident happened at about 15:00 on Monday in the Cradlehall area of the city's Culloden Road.

The woman was unhurt but fell into the middle of the road as traffic moved in both directions.

Police said the bright blue 18-plate Hyundai hatchback was believed to have been driven by a woman and there was a man in the front passenger seat.

Officers have spoken to the woman who fell from the car as it moved slowly downhill in the direction of Inshes.

It is understood she got into the vehicle shortly before the incident.

Insp Mark Czerniakiewicz said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to come forward.

"We know the area was reasonably busy with traffic at the time and we are grateful to those who have already spoken to officers and also those who came to the woman's aid."