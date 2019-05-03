Crossings to be added to A82 in Inverness

Image copyright Google Image caption A pedestrian crossing is to be introduced on Glenurquhart Road

Two of the busiest roads in Inverness are to be made more pedestrian-friendly.

Tomnahurich Street and Glenurquhart Road, which are on a stretch of the A82 trunk road, have "islands" but no controlled crossing.

Transport Scotland has agreed to introduce two crossings.

They will be at Tomnahurich Street's junction with Montague Row and at Smith Avenue on Glenurquhart Road. A new island is to be added at Bught Drive.