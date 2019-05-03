Image copyright PA Image caption May the Fourth is celebrated as Star Wars Day

A Star Wars fancy dress theme has been chosen for Ross County fans to mark their club's last away game of the season.

Supporters group, Central Staggies, organise a themed final away match day most seasons.

It began with a sheep theme in 2012 in a game in Dumfries against Queen of the South.

Saturday, when the Dingwall club plays Falkirk, is 4 May and celebrated by movie fans as Star Wars Day.

May the Fourth is a play on the words in the Star Wars phrase "May the Force".

Among the County fans' most popular themed days has been Hawaiian, with brightly coloured flora shirts and blow up sharks featuring.

Image copyright Central Staggies Image caption Footballer Scott Boyd and County fans wearing masks of his face

In 2017, there was a mid-season tribute to former Ross County player Scott Boyd at Kilmarnock, the club he now plays for. Staggies fans wore Scott Boyd masks.

Last season, when the club got relegated to the Championship, no one felt like partying, said Central Staggies.

But this season has seen County return to the Premiership.

A Central Staggies spokesman said: "We realise Star Wars isn't as easy, or cheap, to do as something like the Hawaiian theme, so really, any fancy dress will be fine.

"We just want everyone to have a good day out and celebrate our promotion in style."