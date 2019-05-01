Image copyright Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI Image caption Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI was involved in the search operation

A major search of the sea around the Skye Bridge has been made following the activation of an aircraft emergency beacon.

Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree lifeboats, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter and several coastguard units were involved in the operation.

The alarm was raised at 09:30 and the search was stood down at about midday.

The incident has been classed as a false alarm and Stornoway Coastguard is investigating the cause.

The lifeboat and helicopter crews made a search of the sea around the Skye Bridge and the Plock of Kyle.

Coastguard units from Kyle, Broadford and Portree searched the coastline.

There was no sign of an aircraft or anyone in distress.

A Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI spokesperson said: "Although this was a false alarm, it shows the importance of having an emergency beacon onboard your vessel or aircraft, and the difference it can make in an emergency.

"Within minutes of the signal being received the coastguard were able to task multiple agencies to the scene to begin searching the area."