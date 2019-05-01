Image copyright Bristow Helicopters Limited Image caption Inverness crew members with the new AW189s front and the S92s in the background

New helicopters are to be flown from the HM Coastguard's search and rescue base at Inverness Airport.

The two Leonardo AW189s replace two Sikorsky S92 aircraft which have been in use since 2015.

Each of the new machines costs £20m and Inverness crews have been training on the new aircraft over the past few months.

The coastguard's search and rescue helicopter service is operated by Bristow Helicopters Limited.

Inverness is the fifth and final location in the UK to fly the new model of helicopter following Prestwick in Ayrshire, Lydd and Lee-on-Solent on England's south coast and St Athan in Wales