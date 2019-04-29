Highlands & Islands

Man charged after taxi driver robbed in Stornoway

  • 29 April 2019

Police say a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver.

The incident happened in Stornoway, in Lewis, on the evening of 2 April.

Police Scotland said extensive inquiries had been made following the robbery.

The taxi driver, who is in his 70s, was unhurt but left shaken.

