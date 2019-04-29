Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Cycling's Loch Ness Etape

  • 29 April 2019
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The road cycling race become an annual event in the Highlands

Sunday saw thousands of cyclists take part in the Loch Ness Etape.

Photographers Paul Campbell and Reuben Tabner captured some of the action.

Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The event has been held since 2014
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Sunday's etape benefitted from fine, dry weather
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Reuben Tabner
Image caption Most of the course is held on roads close to the shores of Loch Ness
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Reuben Tabner
Image caption The event involves a distance of 66 miles (106km)
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Reuben Tabner
Image caption Thousands of people enter the etape each year
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Riders crossing the finish line in the sunshine in Inverness
Loch Ness Etape Image copyright Paul Campbell
Etape winners Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Alison Leitch and Lewis Macfarlane were the fastest female and male riders

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics