Image copyright RNLI Image caption Thurso RNLI rescued the man

A kayaker had to be rescued after capsizing off the north Sutherland coast.

He got into difficulty near Melvich just before midday on Saturday.

The kayaker activated his personal locator beacon and his distress call was picked up by the HM Coastguard Mission Control Centre in Fareham.

Thurso Lifeboat was launched and its crew found the man at 12:40 clinging to rocks, exhausted and cold but otherwise unharmed by his ordeal.

Dan Bailey, an HM Coastguard senior maritime operations officer, said: "The kayaker had done exactly the right thing. He was well prepared and had all the right safety equipment to help us help him.

"This is a great example of how a personal locator beacon, when properly used and registered, can save a life.

"Without means of communication this incident could have easily turned into a tragic one."