Image copyright Three Chimneys Image caption Eddie and Shirley Spear with Gordon Campbell Gray, right

Well-known Isle of Skye restaurant The Three Chimneys has been sold.

Shirley and Eddie Spear had run the eatery and its rooms at Colbost for 34 years.

Scots-born international hotelier and owner of the The Wee Hotel Company, Gordon Campbell Gray, has taken over the business.

The Spears and Mr Campbell Gray said reservations in the restaurant, and bedroom bookings, will be honoured under the new ownership.

They also said the current, local management team will remain and that it would be "business as usual".

'Magical moment'

Mrs Spear said: "Eddie and I have dedicated most of our working and family life to The Three Chimneys, here in the Isle of Skye and we are extremely proud of how the restaurant has developed over the past three decades.

"This could not have been possible without the support of many wonderful people, who have all worked exceptionally hard to help us build our reputation over the years."

She added: "We have now reached a point in our lives where we want to travel more and work a little less.

"Our focus has been on finding the right person who shares our vision for what The Three Chimneys can develop further for the long-term future, and we are extremely pleased to have found that person in Gordon."

Mr Campbell Gray said: "I cannot tell you how privileged I feel to have been given the opportunity to buy somewhere as iconic as The Three Chimneys.

"I have admired Shirley and Eddie for so many years, and when we were chatting on one occasion and Shirley hinted that perhaps they might consider selling, it was a magical moment."