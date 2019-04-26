Image copyright PA Image caption Pupils, parents and carers are concerned some children will lose the support they currently receive

School pupils are to hold a protest in Inverness against changes to additional support needs provision in Highlands classrooms.

Highland Council has begun a three-year "phased approach" to reducing numbers of additional support needs teachers (ASNs) and pupil support assistants.

It said children would continue to get "appropriate levels of support".

But pupils, parents and carers are concerned some children currently receiving support will lose that help.

The protest is due to be held on Friday afternoon.

The row has also seen hundreds of pupil support assistants (PSAs) being sent consultative ballot papers on potential industrial action by their union, GMB Scotland.

Highland Council, which has sought to make savings of £700,000 this year in classroom support including by having 63 fewer PSAs, said it was committed to avoiding redundancies.

It said a training programme to help ASNs take up other teaching roles and for PSAs to find work in new roles in early learning and childcare was in development.

Last month, the local authority said it had the highest reported levels of ASNs in Scotland.

It spends £36.1m on its ASN budget to support 1,253 full-time equivalent jobs.

The local authority said it currently has 13,461 pupils who have been identified as having a need for at least one ASN.