Image copyright ScotRail Image caption The wheel lathe has been installed at ScotRail's Inverness Depot

New equipment has been installed in Inverness to help improve the performance of trains.

The £1.6m wheel lathe re-profiles train wheels, which can become misshapen through use, without the wheels having to be removed.

The machine at ScotRail's Inverness Depot includes a jack capable of lifting two-carriage trains.

Trains on routes between Inverness and Aberdeen, Kyle of Lochalsh, Wick and Thurso will be serviced at the depot.

Image copyright ScotRail Image caption The new equipment includes a jack for lifting two-carriage trains

The project was funded through Network Rail's Control Period 5 Scottish Network Improvement Fund.

ScotRail project manager John MacDonald said: "The installation of the new wheel lathe at Inverness Depot will improve the performance and reliability of services in the region.

"Trains can now be serviced locally, allowing the depot to get them back in passenger service faster, saving valuable time."