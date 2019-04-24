Car and lorry in collision on A9 near Alness
- 24 April 2019
Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 near Alness.
The road has been closed in both directions since about 08:15. A diversion is in place.
Police and fire crews from Invergordon, Tain, Dingwall and Inverness are at scene.
There are no details at this stage on casualties.