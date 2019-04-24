Man arrested in armed police incident in Inverness
Armed police were called to an incident in Inverness' Milton of Leys area.
Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at a property in Strathspey Place at about 03:20, and nearby Inshes Road was closed to traffic.
A 28-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the disturbance.
Ch Insp Colin said the incident was contained to within the property and there no wider risk to the public.