Armed police were called to an incident in Inverness' Milton of Leys area.

Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at a property in Strathspey Place at about 03:20, and nearby Inshes Road was closed to traffic.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the disturbance.

Ch Insp Colin said the incident was contained to within the property and there no wider risk to the public.