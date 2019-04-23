Image caption The remotely piloted aircraft systems will be deployed in Inverness and Aberdeen

Police Scotland is to use drones in searches for missing people.

The "state-of-the-art" remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) will be based with officers in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Police Scotland said the two RPAS, which will be operational from 1 May, would allow for faster searches of large areas.

Last year, 3,494 people were reported missing in the north east and 2,343 in the Highlands and Islands.

Police Scotland previously ran trials of the technology in Aberdeen and Inverness.

The drones will be operated by trained, uniformed officers in searches of urban and rural areas, and also in support of "local policing incidents and pre-planned operations and events".

Police said that, where possible, the public would be alerted via social media to the use of the drones, while the use of recorded images would be managed in line with current guidelines and privacy laws including General Data Protection Regulations.

'Keep communities safe'

Head of specialist services Ch Supt Matt Richards said: "The addition of the RPAS to our air support capability will ensure we can deliver this service to the north of the country when previously weather or terrain may have prevented or delayed this.

"The introduction of the RPAS will be hugely beneficial to teams for example, when searching for vulnerable or missing people, particularly in the remote areas that we have in the north of Scotland.

"The RPAS will not replace the Police Scotland helicopter and there will still be occasions where we deploy the helicopter in the north rather than the RPAS."

Image caption The drones will be piloted by trained pilots

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "This state-of-the-art new equipment will help Police Scotland keep communities safe, enhancing their search capabilities for vulnerable people, particularly over wide and challenging terrain.

"The Scottish government continues to support innovation within Scotland's police service and has ensured that the policing budget for 2019-20 is more than £1.2bn."

Susan Deacon, chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), said the new system was a "further step forward" in ensuring that Police Scotland had the tools and technology they need to keep people and communities safe.

She added: "The SPA will continue to support innovation and investment in our police service to ensure it continuously adapts and develops for the future."

Extensive searches

The technology has been used previously in Police Scotland operations.

A small drone was used by police in 2015 in the search for a hillwalker who went missing in the north west Highlands.

Kilmarnock-born Eric Cyl, 62, was last seen heading off into the Mamore mountain range near Fort William.

Image caption Police Scotland says it will use the drone in searches and during local policing incidents

Extensive searches by mountain rescue teams were made of the area, including Ring of Steall and Steall Falls.

Police Scotland used the drone for taking aerial images which could be examined for signs of Mr Cyl but he remains missing.