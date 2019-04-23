Image copyright Paul Noble/SAIS Southern Cairngoms Image caption Snow in the Southern Cairngorms last month

Scotland's latest avalanche season has ended with one of the lowest numbers of recorded snow slides in 10 years.

A provisional figure of 107 has been noted by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS).

Last season there were 261 snow slides recorded by the service and 90 in 2016-17.

The latest season saw the deaths of three climbers, two Frenchmen and a man from Switzerland, after an avalanche in a gully on Ben Nevis in March.

Previous avalanche numbers

2017-18 - 261

2016-17 - 90

2015-16 - 207

2014-15 - 305

2013-14 - 350

2012-13 - 129

2011-12 - 154

2010-11 - 178

2009-10 - 220

Between December and April, SAIS assesses avalanche hazards and provides daily information on the stability of snowpack in six mountain areas.

The areas are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption Looking across the Lairig Ghru in the Cairngorms earlier this month

Hillwalkers, climbers and skiers use SAIS information to help them plan trips.

Recorded avalanches have occurred naturally or been triggered by people accidentally or deliberately to clear an avalanche risk at ski areas.

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption SAIS forecasters frequently encounter local wildlife, including this mountain hare

SAIS, which will confirm the season's number of avalanches in a report later this year, said there was still snow in the mountains above 750m (2,460ft), and some extensive areas of snow cover about 900m (2,953ft), mostly in the Northern Cairngorms and on Ben Nevis.

A spokesman said: "We recommend that mountain-goers venturing into the hills continue to observe weather forecasts prior to their excursions, and visual observations of conditions during their trip.

"This information is important in making good plans and allowing for flexible decision making when in the mountains and hills."

Image copyright Paul Noble Image caption A scene in the Southern Cairngorms earlier this month