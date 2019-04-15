Firefighters are tackling a forest fire in the Highlands near the village of Kinbrace.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze - which had taken hold of a large section of heather - at about 11:23 on Sunday.

Crews remain on the scene, after working through the night to control the fire.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were trying to make the area safe again.

He added that two appliances were sent to the hills to tackle the fire.