Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard that Lee Fraser suffered a fractured skull, among other injuries

A man was struck with a vacuum cleaner, pots and bottles during an attempt to murder him.

Lee Fraser suffered a fractured skull, among other injuries, during the attack at his home in Inverness on 16 December last year.

Colin Dingwall, 21, and Stephen Burns, 25, both from Inverness, each admitted an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC described it as a "savage and unprovoked attack".

Mr Fraser, 27, was also punched, kicked and struck with a knife.

He was found tied up in a bed sheet in a cupboard when police later arrived at his home.

'Prolonged and extremely violent'

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said that during the attack Mr Fraser was told: "'You are going to die today'."

Police were alerted to the incident by a passer-by who heard the victim's cries for help.

The court heard that Dingwall and Burns already had lengthy criminal records.

The judge told them: "This was a savage and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable person."

Following the men's appearance at the high court, Police Scotland said Mr Fraser had been the victim of a "prolonged and extremely violent attack".

Det Ch Insp Maggie Miller said: "Their victim feared for his life throughout this sustained attack and was left with a number of severe injuries which, while not life-threatening, will have a lasting effect.

"Neither Dingwall nor Burns accepted responsibility for what they did during the initial police investigation until they accepted responsibility in court today when faced with the evidence against them."

She added: "These violent individuals will now face the consequences of their actions and I hope this will allow their victim to move on from this ordeal."