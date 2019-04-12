Image copyright Google Image caption The B9006 between Ardersier and Fort George has been closed by police

A road in the Highlands has been closed to traffic following the discovery of a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance.

Police said the B9006 was shut between Ardersier and Fort George, an army barracks and former artillery fortification.

The device was found on the nearby shoreline of the Moray Firth and has been described as "historic".

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team was expected to arrive at the scene on Friday evening.

Constructed in the 18th Century, Fort George was used as a military base during both world wars, and parts of the site continue to operate as barracks.