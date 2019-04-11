Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Mikayla Haining suffered serious injuries at an address in Inverness

A father has denied murdering his three-week-old daughter and lodged a special defence blaming someone else for her death.

Thomas Haining, 20, is accused of repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to Mikayla's head and body at an address in Inverness in 2017.

Mr Haining, from Grantown-on-Spey, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the baby at her home in Mackay Road.

A date for his trial has been set for 5 September.

It is alleged the offences happened between the day Mikayla was born on 17 May 2017 and 8 June that year.

Mr Haining appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday where his lawyer, Shelagh McCall QC, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

She said he lodged a special defence of incrimination blaming a Crown witness, who was not named in court.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC set an evidential hearing for 8 and 9 July to deal with issues regarding admissibility of evidence.