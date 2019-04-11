Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for help to trace a patient reported missing from Inverness' Raigmore Hospital.

Marcin Czerwinski, 43, was last seen at about 06:55 on Thursday, and was possibly heading to the nearby Raigmore Estate area.

Police said he had recently received medical treatment and it was possible he may appear to be confused if approached.

Mr Czerwinski speaks little or no English.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall and of medium build and has short receding hair, stubble growth and wears glasses.