Image copyright Google Image caption Tuesday's accident happened on the A837

A 52-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries he suffered in a motorbike crash on the A837 in Assynt.

The man was riding a grey BMW R1200 towards Lochinver when the accident happened about a mile north of Inchnadamph at about 15:00 on Tuesday.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police Scotland said no other vehicle was involved and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time for them.

"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward."

He added: "The road was closed until around 20:30 to allow for an investigation at the scene and I would thank anyone affected by this for their patience and understanding."