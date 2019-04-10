Image copyright Scottish government Image caption John Sturrock QC is leading a review of allegations of bullying at NHS Highland

More than 300 people have submitted evidence to an independent review into allegations of a "bullying culture" at NHS Highland.

Last year, a group of senior clinicians claimed there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at the board for at least a decade.

John Sturrock QC was appointed by the Scottish government to lead the review.

His report was expected to be published in February, but will not now be ready until after Easter.

NHS Highland's chief executive Iain Stewart said it was right that time was taken on producing the report.

He said: "What we want to do is ensure that we have got the right and best report. I think it is worth waiting that extra couple of months.

"I want to make sure we embrace his (John Sturrock's) recommendations."

Mr Stewart said he also wanted to make sure that appropriate processes and support were in place for people who reported bullying.

NHS Highland covers the Highlands and Argyll and Bute. The health board's hospitals include Lorn and Islands Rural General Hospital in Oban and Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.