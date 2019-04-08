Image copyright Bristow Image caption A coastguard helicopter has been assisting in the search

Members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter are searching for a hillwalker who has become lost near Fort Augustus.

The walker had set out for a walk on Carn a Cuillin, a hill south of Loch Ness, over the weekend.

Cairngorm MRT said the person had managed to make contact with the team but was disorientated in "a clag" of low cloud and mist.

Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter is assisting in the search.

Three walkers also missing in the Cairngorms over the weekend were found safe and well.

Braemar Mountain Rescue team was called out to two separate incidents on Sunday night.

In the first at the Lairig Ghru, two men were located.

Another man, described as "exhausted', was found at the Fords of Avon.

All the casualties were understood to have set out from Aviemore.