The National Trust for Scotland has asked the public for views on what new developments, if any, would be acceptable near Culloden Battlefield.

It follows a row over new houses being given planning permission on land within the battlefield's conservation area.

The battle in 1746 saw forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie defeated by the Duke of Cumberland's government army.

It involved the deaths of about 1,600 men - 1,500 of them Jacobites.

This month will see the marking of the 273rd anniversary the battle fought on 16 April.

The National Trust for Scotland, which manages a large area of the battlefield, will run its Culloden 300 consultation until 31 August.

Raoul Machin-Curtis, operations manager at the Culloden Battlefield Centre, said: "The reality is that there are pressures for land in this area and what we want to achieve is a planned and positive approach that protects Culloden and what it represents to so many people.

"We know what getting this wrong means. We just need to look at Bannockburn to see how a piecemeal approach to planning can harm our important historical sites.

"That's why we are acting now and seeking the input and expertise from everyone who feels a connection with Culloden and its story."