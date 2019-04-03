Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near Inchberry at Lentran

A 60-year-old man has died in hospital after a car crash on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road on Tuesday.

The silver Volkswagen Golf came off the road and ended up on its roof. Firefighters used cutting gear to free the man from the wreckage.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident at Inchberry near Lentran at about 13:30. The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the one-vehicle accident.

Sgt Angus Murray said: "Our thoughts at this time are with the man's family and friends.

"An investigation into the collision is under way and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle on the day of the collision to come forward if you haven't already done so."