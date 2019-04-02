Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road

Firefighters have used cutting gear to free a person from a car found crashed on its roof on a road in the Highlands.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road between Clachnharry and Inchmore at about 13:30.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances, including a heavy lift vehicle, from Inverness to the scene.

The extent of the person's injuries are not known at this stage.