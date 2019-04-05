Image copyright The Highlanders’ Museum (Queen’s Own Highlanders C Image caption Donald Mackintosh, Alexander Edwards and Robert McBeath, who after the war was killed while working a policeman in Canada

Sixteen Victoria Crosses have gone on public display for the first time.

They were awarded soldiers from across Scotland and England who served with Highlands regiments between 1857 and 1917.

Until now, replicas of the 16 medals have been on display at The Highlanders' Museum at Fort George near Ardersier.

A number of the soldiers were awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously after being killed in action.

Created in 1856, the medal recognises acts of extreme bravery carried out under direct enemy fire.

The medal is hand-made, traditionally using bronze taken from a gun captured in the Crimean War of the 1850s.

Image copyright PA Image caption Created in 1856, the medal recognises acts of extreme bravery in military conflicts

The Highlanders' Museum's 16 crosses have until now been held in secure storage.

The decision to put the real medals on public display follows a £2.9m project to revamp the museum that was completed in 2013.

The Victoria Crosses were awarded to soldiers of the 72nd Ross-shire Buffs, 78th Highlanders, Seaforth Highlanders and The Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders.

Image copyright The Highlanders’ Museum (Queen’s Own Highlanders C Image caption Herbert Macpherson and Andrew Bogle

Glasgow-born Lt Andrew Bogle was the recipient of the first of The Highlanders' Museum's Victoria Crosses.

A member of the 78th Highlanders, he was recognised for "conspicuous gallantry" in July 1857 during the Indian Mutiny.

Lt Bogle, who was severely wounded, received his Victoria Cross from Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle in 1860.

Image copyright The Highlanders’ Museum (Queen’s Own Highlanders C Image caption Henry Ward and Stewart McPherson

He was recognised for a lone attack on a nest of five machine gunners at the Battle of Cambrai in World War One on 20 November 1917.

L/Cpl McBeath captured 33 German soldiers, including three officers.

After the war, he emigrated to Canada and joined the North West Mounted Police.

In October 1922, he was shot and killed by a man that he and another officer had stopped for driving erratically. L/Cpl McBeath was 24 years old.

The other Victoria Cross recipients were:

Image copyright The Highlanders’ Museum (Queen’s Own Highlanders C Image caption James Hollowell, Aylmer Cameron and George Sellar