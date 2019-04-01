Man 'drove car at 119mph' on A9 near Aviemore
- 1 April 2019
Four men will be reported in connection with cars being driven at speeds of more than 100mph on the A9 south of Aviemore.
The vehicles were detected on separate occasions near Alvie on the evening of Friday 29 March.
Police said the speeds involved were 119mph, 112mph, 110mph and 105mph.
The men are aged 18, 34, 37 and 41. Police Scotland said a 60-year-old man will also be reported for driving in the same area at 97mph.