A mountain rescue volunteer who dedicated years of his life helping people in distress has died after taking unwell on a hillside.

Andy Law suffered heart problems while setting up a children's nature project near his home on the Isle of Skye.

Fellow rescuers were called to assist a man at about 15:45 on Wednesday - not knowing it was their friend and colleague who needed help.

He was airlifted to Mackinnon Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

'A good friend'

Skye Mountain Rescue have since praised the "valiant efforts" of Mr Law's companion, as well as police and emergency services who took him into their care.

In a heartfelt message posted on Twitter, colleagues described Mr Law as a quietly hardworking and loyal member who continued to carry out duties even after retirement.

The message read: "Andy was a much liked, respected and committed team member over many years, and a good friend to those of us who knew him in that time.

"Never flash, always calm and steady, he would happily get on with any task that came his way, whether long carries or consoling distressed casualties.

"He had the furthest to travel to most call-outs, yet he was there at so many of them, never complaining at a wasted journey or a night on the hill."

The message detailed how Mr Law was the "unofficial photographer" for the mountain rescue crew, and captured them at work over the years.

It continued: "Although he had retired from the call-out list a few months ago, he was still a non-active team member, responsible for our website, another job he did with quiet efficiency.

"Today, our love and thoughts go out to his wife and three children, his wider family and many friends who will all miss him terribly.

"May the wind under your wings bear you where the sun sails and the moon walks."