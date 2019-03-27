A thief has returned a bike from where it was taken and left a note apologising for the theft.

Police were poised to issue an appeal on the bicycle after it was stolen from Caol, near Fort William, on Sunday evening.

It has since been returned with an "apologetic note" from the thief.

A police spokesman said: "While we certainly cannot condone bicycle theft, we are glad that the victim in this case got their bike back."

Police Scotland has urged cyclists to take precautions to protect their bikes against theft, including locking them securely and security marking them.